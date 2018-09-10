Dr. Alice Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alice Levine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Health System - Department of Endocrinology5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-3422Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Dr Levine is compassionate and thorough. I have been her patient for 8 years, she always listens carefully and treats my concerns with respect and thoughfulness. She is friendly and warm hearted. I believe she truly cares about my well-being as a whole person. She doesn't insist on over testing yet, considers the overall picture of symptoms to decide the best course of action. She helps me remain calm and confident that i am under the best possible care.
About Dr. Alice Levine, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1750313953
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU-Manhattan VA
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.