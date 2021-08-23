See All Hematologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD

Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from 1992 - Universidad CES, Medellin, Colombia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Henao-Uribe works at Cape Medical Oncology in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henao-Uribe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Medical Oncology
    211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 372, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295922995
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • 1996 - Boston University, Boston, MA
Internship
  • 1994 - Boston University, Boston, MA
Medical Education
  • 1992 - Universidad CES, Medellin, Colombia
