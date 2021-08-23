Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henao-Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD
Overview of Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD
Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from 1992 - Universidad CES, Medellin, Colombia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Henao-Uribe works at
Dr. Henao-Uribe's Office Locations
Cape Medical Oncology211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 372, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Henao is an excellent communicator -- a wonderful listener and a skilled explainer. She communicates care for her patients in many ways, including taking time to just "visit," when visiting helps ease anxiety. We feel blessed that Dr Henao is taking care of my husband's AML.
About Dr. Alicia Henao-Uribe, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- 1996 - Boston University, Boston, MA
- 1994 - Boston University, Boston, MA
- 1992 - Universidad CES, Medellin, Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
