Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD

Neurology
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD

Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their residency with Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital|Osf St Francis Med Center|University Hospital Of Cleveland|University Il College Med Peoria

Dr. Prestegaard works at Michigan Headache and Neurological Institute in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prestegaard's Office Locations

    Michigan Headache & Neurological Institute (MHNI)
    3120 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 677-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Menstrual Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Cluster Headache
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Headache
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Medulloblastoma
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PacificSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 18, 2021
    L. J. Nelson — Jan 18, 2021
    About Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Polish
    1386737419
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital|Osf St Francis Med Center|University Hospital Of Cleveland|University Il College Med Peoria
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prestegaard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prestegaard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prestegaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prestegaard works at Michigan Headache and Neurological Institute in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Prestegaard’s profile.

    Dr. Prestegaard has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prestegaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Prestegaard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestegaard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prestegaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prestegaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

