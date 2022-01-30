See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alina Gouller, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alina Gouller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Red Banner Of Labor Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Gouller works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Centeraambulatory Care West Side
    355 W 52nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Cancer
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Cancer

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 30, 2022
    She's the only one who actually explained to me why and how my condition is acting this weird way and why different approaches are applied and what's the consequences of each of them. can't say that other doctors are bad but none of them answered my "why?"s before her. waited for 30 minutes for my appointment but was irritated that waited for an hour because showed up early and have an irritation as a symptom of my hyperthyroid, sticking with her!
    — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. Alina Gouller, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1679563811
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Jacobi Mc/Albert Einstein College Med
    Medical Education
    • Leningrad Red Banner Of Labor Medical Pediatrics Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alina Gouller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gouller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gouller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gouller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gouller works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gouller’s profile.

    Dr. Gouller has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gouller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gouller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gouller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gouller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gouller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

