Dr. Alina Gouller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gouller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Gouller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alina Gouller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Red Banner Of Labor Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gouller works at
Locations
-
1
Fertility Centeraambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gouller?
She's the only one who actually explained to me why and how my condition is acting this weird way and why different approaches are applied and what's the consequences of each of them. can't say that other doctors are bad but none of them answered my "why?"s before her. waited for 30 minutes for my appointment but was irritated that waited for an hour because showed up early and have an irritation as a symptom of my hyperthyroid, sticking with her!
About Dr. Alina Gouller, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1679563811
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Jacobi Mc/Albert Einstein College Med
- Leningrad Red Banner Of Labor Medical Pediatrics Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gouller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gouller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gouller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gouller works at
Dr. Gouller has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gouller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gouller speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gouller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gouller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gouller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gouller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.