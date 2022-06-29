Overview

Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.



Dr. Shakouri works at Texas Regional Asthma And Allergy Center in Southlake, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.