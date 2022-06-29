Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Allergists & Immunologists
- TX
- Southlake
- Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD
Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Shakouri works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Regional Asthma And Allergy Center900 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 421-0770Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Texas Regional Asthma & Allergy Center4312 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 421-0770Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Desensitization
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Allergy Skin Testing
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Allergy Treatment
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Drug or Food Challenge
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Immunodeficiency Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Penicillin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Radioallergosorbent Test
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat IgA Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Latex Allergy
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Whooping Cough
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shakouri?
He is the kind of doctor you can trust to tell you when you're over reacting vs you need to take something seriously. Instead of sending you out the door with a diagnosis of allergies and saying "good luck this is your life now" he'll give you what you need to keep yourself/kids whoever safe and then as things stabilize he's been able to help us back off medications, challenge allergies and overall improve our health. We started with 6 food allergies and are down to 1. The office is incredibly difficult to get ahold of though, booked out several weeks/months typically and he has long waits for end of day appts. but he is 100% worth putting up with those administrative, annoyances. We take out 5 and 2 year old to him for asthma, respiratory and allergy concerns,
About Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1366652208
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Allergy & Immunology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakouri works at
Dr. Shakouri has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakouri speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.