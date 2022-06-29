See All Allergists & Immunologists in Southlake, TX
Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.

Dr. Shakouri works at Texas Regional Asthma And Allergy Center in Southlake, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Regional Asthma And Allergy Center
    900 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 421-0770
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Regional Asthma & Allergy Center
    4312 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 421-0770
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Kira L — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1366652208
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alireza Shakouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shakouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shakouri has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

