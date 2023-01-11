Dr. Alison Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Bailey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
-
1
Parkridge Medical Group - Primary Care2339 McCallie Ave Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 508-6733
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Incredibly friendly & knowledgeable. Extremely professional - really nothing bad to say at all. Communication is difficult. Spot on with testing & diagnosis. Very clean off ice in Chattanooga...It's not the old way "leave a message and someone will return your call by the end of the day". Guess that doesn't exist anymore...
About Dr. Alison Bailey, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992715502
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Heart Palpitations and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.