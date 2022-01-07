Dr. Alison Pack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Pack, MD
Dr. Alison Pack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr Pack has been my doctor for about 14 months. I met with three neurologists after an unexpected episode seizures. I chose Dr Pack to be my neurologist based on her experience with women of child bearing ages. Also I find her to be knowledgeable, caring, and attentive. I would highly recommend her.
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Pack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pack accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pack has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pack speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.