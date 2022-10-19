Dr. Alison Perrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Perrin, MD
Dr. Alison Perrin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Seattle Pacific Surgeonsnicole Whitebenjamin Lernerterence Quigley1560 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 363-2882
Surgical Services Ms B-2501550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 364-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Perrin went above and beyond to treat my 80-year-old mom when multiple mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies showed inconclusive results. She opted for a lumpectomy followed by biopsy which did indeed reveal aggressive invasive ductal carcinoma when all the other tests had come back negative. It wasn't sitting right with her and she persisted to make sure if cancer was present - she wouldn't miss it. When she performed surgery, she did an excellent job. She takes the time to explain things in a thorough and understandable manner, she follows up, she cares and she is truly excellent at what she does. We are incredibly grateful to have her as part of my mom's care team.
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- University of Washington
- University of Washington School of Medicine
