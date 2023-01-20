See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Alison Sawyer, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alison Sawyer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital A Division Of Taos Health Systems and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1751 Old Pecos Trl Ste I, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 984-1160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital A Division Of Taos Health Systems
  • Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Sawyer is knowledgeable, well informed, responsible, kind and takes the time to really find out how I am doing at each visit but her receptionist is quite nasty to the point that I am considering going elsewhere. That would be a shame because I have the highest regard for Dr. Sawyer.
    Susan21 — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Alison Sawyer, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1164455663
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

