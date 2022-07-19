See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Sports Medicine
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alison Stout, DO

Dr. Alison Stout, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Stout works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stout's Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Coccygeal Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 19, 2022
    interactive. seriously concerned about patient and care and solutions
    — Jul 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alison Stout, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1942253000
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwest Spine &amp;amp; Sports Physicians|Nwssp
    • University Of Washington, Dept Of Internal Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University / Sinai Hospital|Sinai Hosp Johns Hopkins Univ
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Stout, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stout accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

