Dr. Alison Stout, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alison Stout, DO
Dr. Alison Stout, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Stout works at
Dr. Stout's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
interactive. seriously concerned about patient and care and solutions
About Dr. Alison Stout, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942253000
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Spine &amp; Sports Physicians|Nwssp
- University Of Washington, Dept Of Internal Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / Sinai Hospital|Sinai Hosp Johns Hopkins Univ
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
