Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke, MA.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
Harbor Medical Associates15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (781) 826-8065
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am relatively new to this area and it is always a challenge to find new doctors. Since I am a retired physician, I may have a different vantage point in evaluating her. She is very competent, knowledgeable and personable. I do not understand an earlier negative review at all. I very much look forward to her continued care. Additionally, the staff have been extremely prompt in responding to requests (regarding appointments and prescription refills).
About Dr. Alison Walker, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548792716
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.