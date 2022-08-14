Dr. Alison Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alison Young, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University|Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Young Dermatology, PLLC805 Madison St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 456-4464
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Very caring, careful, takes time to explain everything in detail. Having a PhD in cancer research and specialization in dermatopathology makes her stand well above the rest of the dermatologists I have seen. Office staff is also very attentive, professional and well trained.
About Dr. Alison Young, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women s Hospital Harvard Medical School Boston MA|Brigham and Women's Hospital|Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions|The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD
- Department Of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University|Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny
- Dermatology
Dr. Young speaks Mandarin.
