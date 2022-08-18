See All Vascular Surgeons in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (33)
Map Pin Small Princeton, NJ
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO

Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Brotman-O'Neill works at Princeton Vascular Center in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brotman-O'Neill's Office Locations

    Vein Specialist Centers
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 257-2095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649438540
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alissa Brotman-O'Neill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotman-O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brotman-O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brotman-O'Neill works at Princeton Vascular Center in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Brotman-O'Neill’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotman-O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brotman-O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

