Dr. Alla Lokshina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alla Lokshina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Smolenskij Med Inst, Smolensk.
Friendly Pediatrics PC3887 Highway 516 Ste 1B, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-1163
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
everyone is friendly doctor alla she is professional i trust her, Highly recommend it
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1356389407
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Smolenskij Med Inst, Smolensk
Dr. Lokshina speaks Russian.
