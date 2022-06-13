Dr. Allan Coates, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Coates, DO
Dr. Allan Coates, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sheridan Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Gastroenterology Assocs West MI2093 Health Dr SW Ste 201, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 452-7099
Hospital Affiliations
- Sheridan Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
So personable and really cares about your Health. Suffering from IBS for so long and he finally clued me in on the Fod Map Diet. It’s what we are eating that effects us. He Personally cares about what he eats, so his patients are just as important. Goes to many locations Greenville, Sheridan. East Paris, Wyoming main office and even Texas. Probably left out a few. Get your scope scheduled now! Scope 6/22 in fact today.
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972510378
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
