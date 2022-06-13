Overview

Dr. Allan Coates, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sheridan Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Coates works at Gastroenterology Assocs West MI in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.