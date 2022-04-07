Dr. Allan Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Harrington, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Harrington, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School.
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Anne Arundel Dermatology1185 Imperial Dr Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Anne Arundel Dermatology703 Giddings Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 263-5439
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harrington and staff are the most professional caring skilled providers my husband and I have ever experienced. My husband has had 3 MOHS surgeries on his face and it is difficult to even see where they were. The staff are all very personable, friendly, and very caring. You can tell by the way the staff welcomes you at the front desk that it is a very well run practice. Everyone seems happy and caring about the customer We cannot recommend this practice and Dr Harrington more highly.
About Dr. Allan Harrington, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1497723050
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Harvard College
- Dermatology
