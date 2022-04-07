See All Dermatologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Allan Harrington, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Allan Harrington, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Allan Harrington, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School.

Dr. Harrington works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Hagerstown, MD and Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1185 Imperial Dr Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    703 Giddings Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 263-5439

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harrington?

    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr Harrington and staff are the most professional caring skilled providers my husband and I have ever experienced. My husband has had 3 MOHS surgeries on his face and it is difficult to even see where they were. The staff are all very personable, friendly, and very caring. You can tell by the way the staff welcomes you at the front desk that it is a very well run practice. Everyone seems happy and caring about the customer We cannot recommend this practice and Dr Harrington more highly.
    The Shively’s — Apr 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allan Harrington, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allan Harrington, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harrington to family and friends

    Dr. Harrington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harrington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allan Harrington, MD.

    About Dr. Allan Harrington, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497723050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Medical
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrington has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allan Harrington, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.