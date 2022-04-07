Overview

Dr. Allan Harrington, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School.



Dr. Harrington works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Hagerstown, MD and Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.