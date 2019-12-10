Dr. Allan Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Parr, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Parr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Locations
Premier Pain Center7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 101, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 809-1997
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Lifecare
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff. I have been going to Dr. Parr for over 5 years, and have had several procedures done on my lower back. Just be sure to ask questions and be specific on your pain. Wait times are low and the last procedure I had done, I was in and out in less than 2 hours. They don't leave you sitting around like a lot of other doctor offices do.
About Dr. Allan Parr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194795575
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ochsner Clin Med Fdn
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.