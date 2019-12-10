See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Allan Parr, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allan Parr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Parr works at Premier Pain Center in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Pain Center
    7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 101, Covington, LA 70433 (985) 809-1997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    • American Lifecare
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2019
    Very friendly staff. I have been going to Dr. Parr for over 5 years, and have had several procedures done on my lower back. Just be sure to ask questions and be specific on your pain. Wait times are low and the last procedure I had done, I was in and out in less than 2 hours. They don't leave you sitting around like a lot of other doctor offices do.
    Tony Carollo — Dec 10, 2019
    About Dr. Allan Parr, MD

    Pain Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English
    1194795575
    Education & Certifications

    YALE UNIVERSITY
    Ochsner Clin Fdn
    LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
