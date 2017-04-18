See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Allan Rashford, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allan Rashford, MD

Dr. Allan Rashford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Rashford works at Express Medical Care in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rashford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Express Medical Care
    2049 Savannah Hwy Ste D, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 722-2107
  2. 2
    Charleston Chiropractic Associates
    903 Saint Andrews Blvd Ste B, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 722-2107
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Vitamin D Deficiency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 18, 2017
    Dr. Rashford may not be for everyone but if you are looking for a doctor that is fully invested in the body and soul of his patients then you he is your man. He truly cares for his patients well being.
    Charleston, SC — Apr 18, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Allan Rashford, MD
    About Dr. Allan Rashford, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518096296
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Rashford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rashford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rashford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rashford works at Express Medical Care in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rashford’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

