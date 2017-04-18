Dr. Allan Rashford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Rashford, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Rashford, MD
Dr. Allan Rashford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Rashford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rashford's Office Locations
-
1
Express Medical Care2049 Savannah Hwy Ste D, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 722-2107
-
2
Charleston Chiropractic Associates903 Saint Andrews Blvd Ste B, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 722-2107Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashford?
Dr. Rashford may not be for everyone but if you are looking for a doctor that is fully invested in the body and soul of his patients then you he is your man. He truly cares for his patients well being.
About Dr. Allan Rashford, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1518096296
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashford works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.