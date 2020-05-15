Overview

Dr. Allen Bruce, MD is a Dermatologist in Biddeford, ME.



Dr. Bruce works at Dermatology Associates in Biddeford, ME with other offices in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.