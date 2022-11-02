See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Allen Burris, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Burris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Burris works at Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology
    348 Browns Hill Ct, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 272-2702
  2. 2
    Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology
    7650 E Parham Rd Ste 210, Henrico, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 272-2702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 02, 2022
    My wife & I have been patients of Dr. Burris for 20+yrs. We have nothing but the upmost respect & trust for this excellent Dr. Difficult to find a Dr that will treat the root cause of your problem & not the symptons. Thank you Dr. Burris.
    Bill & Barbara — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Allen Burris, MD
    About Dr. Allen Burris, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487646485
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
    Residency
    • Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Emory University Affil Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Burris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burris has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

