Overview of Dr. Allen Evans, MD

Dr. Allen Evans, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Chronic Sinusitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.