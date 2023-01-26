Dr. Allen Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Ho, MD
Dr. Allen Ho, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Ear Nose & Throat - 8631 W Third St8635 W 3rd St Ste 590W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
Dr. Ho did an great job with my hemithyroidectomy and eventual full thyroidectomy. He takes the time to explain the full procedure in detail ahead of time and is patient with any questions you have. When my biopsy came back as thyroid cancer (very surprisingly), he personally called me on a Friday night to let me know and discuss next steps. I had only had surgery once before all this so was very nervous but he made me feel very comfortable. My scar is barely noticeable after two surgeries. Would 10/10 recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Allen Ho, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English, Mandarin
- 1386829604
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Stanford University Medical Center
- UCLA School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Mandarin.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.