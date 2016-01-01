Dr. Allen Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Rubin, MD
Dr. Allen Rubin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Clare11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Eastside Vascular1135 116th Ave NE # 220, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
kirkland office12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 400, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Joseph1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allen Rubin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942422977
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rubin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.