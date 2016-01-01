Overview of Dr. Allen Rubin, MD

Dr. Allen Rubin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA, Kirkland, WA, Gig Harbor, WA and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.