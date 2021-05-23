Dr. Allen Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Unger, MD
Dr. Allen Unger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Park Ave Medical Professionals120 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 427-2000
- Mount Sinai Hospital
The very best cardiologist you could ever find
- Cardiology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Unger has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
