Overview

Dr. Allen Unger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Unger works at Park Ave Medical Professionals in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

