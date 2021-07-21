Dr. Allison Boemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Boemer, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Boemer, MD
Dr. Allison Boemer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tavares, FL.
Dr. Boemer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boemer's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Waterman1210 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-2364
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boemer?
I was very happy with Dr. Boemer, her beside manner was outstanding ! I felt very comfortable with her knowledge and she was very thorough with her exam! I would highly recommend her and her staff! as they are all qualified and a great team.
About Dr. Allison Boemer, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831532217
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boemer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boemer works at
Dr. Boemer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boemer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.