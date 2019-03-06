Overview of Dr. Allison Eaton, MD

Dr. Allison Eaton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN.



Dr. Eaton works at The University Of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.