Dr. Allison Eaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Eaton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Eaton, MD
Dr. Allison Eaton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Eaton works at
Dr. Eaton's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Specialty Care1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9799
-
2
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9799
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eaton?
I have been very happy with Dr. Eaton. She is easy to talk to and was very involved in my total care. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Allison Eaton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124222963
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eaton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eaton works at
Dr. Eaton has seen patients for Amniocentesis, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.