Offers telehealth
Dr. Allison Lovell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University.
Dr. Lovell's Office Locations
Plushcare of California Inc. A Professional Corp.650 5th St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 231-5333
Eisehower Health Center at Plaza del Sol1555 S Palm Canyon Dr Bldg C, Palm Springs, CA 92264 Directions (760) 773-4560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lovell is quick, efficient and professional. I think she has a great bedside manner and I appreciate her dry and subtle sense of humor.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003923368
Education & Certifications
- Waterbury Hosp
- St George's University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lovell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.