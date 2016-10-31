Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zibelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD
Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Zibelli's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases1300 Wolf St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zibelli and her staff have provided me with outstanding care. Has everything gone perfectly over the past 18 months of treatment and care? No, but "Perfect is the enemy of good." There has been SO much GOOD in the way I have been cared for. Dr. Z obviously knows her field. She has provided salient, solid, life-changing advice, but also has listened to me and what my body tells us. Dr. Z has great people skills and makes the visits fun, actually, joking around with my partner and me.
About Dr. Allison Zibelli, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1205865094
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zibelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zibelli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zibelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zibelli has seen patients for Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zibelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
283 patients have reviewed Dr. Zibelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zibelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zibelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zibelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.