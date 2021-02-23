Dr. Allon Rafael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allon Rafael, MD
Overview
Dr. Allon Rafael, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Rafael works at
Locations
-
1
Coggins and Levy Medical Associates2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 642-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafael?
My visit with Dr. Rafael the day before my implant was very informative. The pros and cons of having the procedure were explained in layman’s language and ultimately made the decision to have the procedure done. Next day the pacemaker was put in and so far so good !
About Dr. Allon Rafael, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1851553671
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafael works at
Dr. Rafael has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rafael speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.