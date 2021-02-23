See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Allon Rafael, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Allon Rafael, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Rafael works at Dwain L. Coggins, MD Inc in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coggins and Levy Medical Associates
    2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 642-6550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2021
    My visit with Dr. Rafael the day before my implant was very informative. The pros and cons of having the procedure were explained in layman’s language and ultimately made the decision to have the procedure done. Next day the pacemaker was put in and so far so good !
    Tom Albanese — Feb 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allon Rafael, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851553671
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allon Rafael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rafael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafael works at Dwain L. Coggins, MD Inc in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rafael’s profile.

    Dr. Rafael has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

