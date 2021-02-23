Overview

Dr. Allon Rafael, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Rafael works at Dwain L. Coggins, MD Inc in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.