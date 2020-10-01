Dr. Alok Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alok Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alok Jain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They completed their residency with University Mo Columbia School Med
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health3600 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 322-6622
Eustasis Foundation Inc3100 S National Ave Ste 103, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 322-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
You will see a psychiatric APRN who does most of your work-up. Dr. Jain will review with you and APRN his plan of treatment. As a nurse, I was very apprehensive due to poor reviews on some health grade sites. Be ready for 1-1.5 hour visits but it's not all waiting, you are being assessed several times by different staff. I was very pleased with how thorough they were.
About Dr. Alok Jain, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med
Dr. Jain works at
