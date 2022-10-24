Dr. Alpesh Patel, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alpesh Patel, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Surgical Concept9118 Bluebonnet Centre Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 368-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr., Truly cares about his patients well-being
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
