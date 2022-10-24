Overview of Dr. Alpesh Patel, MB BS

Dr. Alpesh Patel, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Advanced Surgical Concept in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.