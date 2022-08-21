Dr. Alvin Au, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Au is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Au, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvin Au, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Digestive Med Cntr1360 Bailey St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-6499
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Au I would like to extend my appreciation to you and your staff for helping solve my problem. And providing direction and concern during my communication and interfacing with your staff. Again, Thank-you.
About Dr. Alvin Au, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1477639193
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio U
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
