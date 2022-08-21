See All Gastroenterologists in Hanford, CA
Dr. Alvin Au, MD

Gastroenterology
1.9 (39)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alvin Au, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Au works at Advanced Digestive Med Cntr in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Digestive Med Cntr
    1360 Bailey St, Hanford, CA 93230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 584-6499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford
  • Adventist Health Tulare
  • Kaweah Health Medical Center
  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Dr. Au I would like to extend my appreciation to you and your staff for helping solve my problem. And providing direction and concern during my communication and interfacing with your staff. Again, Thank-you.
    From a thankful veteran — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Alvin Au, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1477639193
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    • Northeastern Ohio U
    Internship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvin Au, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Au is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Au has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Au has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Au works at Advanced Digestive Med Cntr in Hanford, CA. View the full address on Dr. Au’s profile.

    Dr. Au has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Au on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Au. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Au.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Au, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Au appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

