Overview

Dr. Alvin Wilson III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Wilson III works at Athens Family Medicine in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.