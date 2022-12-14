Overview of Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD

Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dr.Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Gillego works at Greenwich Medical Anesthesia in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.