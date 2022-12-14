Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD
Overview of Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD
Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dr.Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Gillego's Office Locations
Breast Surgery - Greenwich Hosital77 Lafayette Pl Ste 302, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor with skill, expertise and amazing bedside manner can be hard to come by but Dr. Gillego truly has it all! I am so incredibly grateful to have been in her care during my breast cancer journey. Not only did she perform my lumpectomy absolutely flawlessly, she took great care in helping me with all my care procedures with the Yale oncology staff and following up with me to check in every step of the way. When you’re overwhelmed with a cancer diagnosis, this kind of help really goes such a long way. There is no need to look any further once you’ve found Dr. Gillego. She is a life saver in the most literal way and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Med Center
- Dr.Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- New York University
