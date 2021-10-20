See All Dermatologists in Haverford, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Alyssa Klein, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alyssa Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Haverford, PA. 

Dr. Klein works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Haverford, PA with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology
    569 W LANCASTER AVE, Haverford, PA 19041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-5250
  2. 2
    Skin Care Specialty Physicians LLC
    1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 252-9090
  3. 3
    Philadelphia Vision Associates Group Practice LLC
    1516 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 545-5458

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Oct 20, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Klein for over 3 years for a serious skin condition. The very first appointment I knew she was a wonderful doctor. I was afraid to see a doctor for my condition but she was very calming, comforting and willing to take care of me. She really takes her time with you and explains treatment plans and what treatment is best for you. She is very gentle with her touch when administering local anesthesia and medications. Dr. Klein will always make time for you for all your appointments. She is the ABSOLUTE best. I trust her as my doctor and I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Gabrielle Jones — Oct 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alyssa Klein, MD
    About Dr. Alyssa Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598111254
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
