Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD

Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Chilingaryan works at Amaiak Chilingaryan, M.D., Inc in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chilingaryan's Office Locations

  1
    Glendale Mental Health
    800 S Central Ave Ste 307, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 646-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Insomnia
Dementia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Nerve Conduction Studies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Concussion
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Syncope
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Brain Abscess
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Herniated Disc
Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myopathy
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 27, 2022
    I should have written this review a long time ago. I saw Dr. Chilangaryan twice within a couple months, after two big accidents / head traumas. He was greatly attentive, empathetic and professional. He was very busy and made time in his schedule to see me, given the immediacy of my situation, which I so appreciate. I am happy to recommend him and should the need arise, I wouldn't hesitate to go back to him.
    Mary S. — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1134433568
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Cnty-Usc Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County-USC Med Ctr
    Internship
    • UCSF Fresno Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
