Overview of Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD

Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Chilingaryan works at Amaiak Chilingaryan, M.D., Inc in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.