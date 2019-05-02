Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amal Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amal Mehta, MD
Dr. Amal Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Menifee Global Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
1
Southland Arthritis31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 203, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 303-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Corona Office1820 Fullerton Ave Ste 350, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 256-1779Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Southland Arthritis and Ostprs949 Calhoun Pl Ste F, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-5000
4
Southland Arthrites and Osteoporosis Medical Center Inc.29798 Haun Rd Ste 301, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 672-1866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
San Bernardino164 W Hospitality Ln Ste 8, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Directions (909) 890-9445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
6
Riverside21832 Cactus Ave, Riverside, CA 92518 Directions (951) 924-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
7
Moreno Valley/Riverside Practice23100 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 924-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Menifee Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Mehta for 3 years now. He was able to diagnois my condition by my second visit and had me on a course of treatment immediately. Within 2 weeks my pain was managed. Can't say enough about this caring Dr. Can't say the same for his front desk staff (horrible). His nurses are great. Have recommended several friends to him.
About Dr. Amal Mehta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1639374549
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda
- Banner Good Samaritan
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.