Dr. Amal Mehta, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (29)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amal Mehta, MD

Dr. Amal Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Menifee Global Medical Center.

Dr. Mehta works at Southland Arthritis and Ostprs in Temecula, CA with other offices in Corona, CA, Hemet, CA, Menifee, CA, San Bernardino, CA, Riverside, CA and Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southland Arthritis
    31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 203, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 303-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Corona Office
    1820 Fullerton Ave Ste 350, Corona, CA 92881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 256-1779
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southland Arthritis and Ostprs
    949 Calhoun Pl Ste F, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 652-5000
  4. 4
    Southland Arthrites and Osteoporosis Medical Center Inc.
    29798 Haun Rd Ste 301, Menifee, CA 92586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 672-1866
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    San Bernardino
    164 W Hospitality Ln Ste 8, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 890-9445
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Riverside
    21832 Cactus Ave, Riverside, CA 92518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 924-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Moreno Valley/Riverside Practice
    23100 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 924-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hemet Global Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Menifee Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin D Deficiency
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Behçet's Disease
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
De Quervain's Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dyslipidemia
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goodpasture's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rheumatic Fever
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Still's Disease
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Amal Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639374549
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

