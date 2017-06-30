Dr. Amalia Armenta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armenta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amalia Armenta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amalia Armenta, MD
Dr. Amalia Armenta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Armenta works at
Dr. Armenta's Office Locations
Amalia A Armenta MD3600 N Verdugo Rd Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 952-3075
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor! I loved her!
About Dr. Amalia Armenta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902959240
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armenta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armenta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armenta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armenta speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Armenta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armenta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armenta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armenta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.