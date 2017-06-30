Overview of Dr. Amalia Armenta, MD

Dr. Amalia Armenta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Armenta works at Amalia A Armenta MD in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.