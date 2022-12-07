Overview of Dr. Amalia De Comas, MD

Dr. Amalia De Comas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. De Comas works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.