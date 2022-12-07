See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Amalia De Comas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amalia De Comas, MD

Dr. Amalia De Comas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. De Comas works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Comas' Office Locations

    North Phoenix
    18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    The Core Institute - Gilbert
    3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    3010 W Agua Fria Fwy, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    The CORE Institute - Scottsdale
    8952 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am -
    The CORE Institute - Mesa
    1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 202, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Femur Fracture
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Femur Fracture
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Fast and professional. Pleasant staff.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Amalia De Comas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063603843
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation 1514 Jefferson Hwy Jefferson La
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amalia De Comas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Comas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Comas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Comas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Comas has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Comas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. De Comas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Comas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Comas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Comas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

