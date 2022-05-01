Dr. Amanda Deligtisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deligtisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Deligtisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Deligtisch, MD
Dr. Amanda Deligtisch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital and Unm Hospital.
Dr. Deligtisch works at
Dr. Deligtisch's Office Locations
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deligtisch is an extremely knowledgeable, experienced and insightful movement disorder specialist. I have been under her care for 8 years with early onset PD. She has an understanding, empathetic and committed but direct and no-nonsense approach which I find very reassuring but which I can understand might not be to everyone's taste.
About Dr. Amanda Deligtisch, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881685303
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deligtisch has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deligtisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
