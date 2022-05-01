Overview of Dr. Amanda Deligtisch, MD

Dr. Amanda Deligtisch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital and Unm Hospital.



Dr. Deligtisch works at UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.