Dr. Amanda Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Jones, MD
Dr. Amanda Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Abington Pediatric Associates1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 886-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones was caring and listened to my daughter.
About Dr. Amanda Jones, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528265873
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- New York University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.