Overview

Dr. Amanda Muir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Muir works at USMD Las Colinas Macarthur Clinic in Irving, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.