Dr. Amanda Schiefer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Schiefer works at Diabetes/Endocrine Mississippi in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.