Dr. Amandeep Sandhu, MD is a Dermatologist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Locations
Sand Dermatology3110 Chino Ave Ste 120, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 313-5111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The place is not only beautiful but the Dr.is great. Dr. Sandhu is a very friendly person but more importantly took time to examine and explain the problem. He took the time to show me what the problem could be which is rare but a growing problem. Curable or not, I only wanted to know what's going on instead of being helpless watching a quickly receding hairline. I cannot recommend this Dr. highly enough.
About Dr. Amandeep Sandhu, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1003158544
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.