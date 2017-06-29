Overview of Dr. Amanullah Khan, MD

Dr. Amanullah Khan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Khan works at Rena Tarbet Cancer Center in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.