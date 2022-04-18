Overview of Dr. Amar Goyal, MD

Dr. Amar Goyal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Upstate Medical University at Syracuse, NY Fellowship in Interventional Pain



Dr. Goyal works at Ohio Pain Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.