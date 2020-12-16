Overview

Dr. Amar Pinto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Bellary and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pinto works at Southern Indiana Physicians in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.