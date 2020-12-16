Dr. Amar Pinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Pinto, MD
Dr. Amar Pinto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Bellary and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Bloomington Endoscopy Center LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-5973
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Pinto very knownable n caring.
About Dr. Amar Pinto, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Government Medical College, Bellary
Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinto has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinto speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto.
