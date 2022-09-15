Dr. Amar Ranawat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranawat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Ranawat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Renawat did a hip replacement for me two years ago. He was highly recommended and I add my voice to recommend him. He was professional, responsive and empathetic. He is a talented surgeon.
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Hosp
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Middlebury College
Dr. Ranawat has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranawat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ranawat speaks Spanish.
