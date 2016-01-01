Dr. Emenike accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amara Emenike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amara Emenike, MD
Dr. Amara Emenike, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Emenike works at
Dr. Emenike's Office Locations
-
1
Herrington Ornelas Health Plaza3593 E GRANDE BLVD, Tyler, TX 75707 Directions (903) 525-1664
-
2
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 525-1664Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
TMH Physician Partners - Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep1607 Saint James Ct Ste 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-8714
-
4
Sleep Center120 E Charnwood St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 525-1664
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amara Emenike, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437462553
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
