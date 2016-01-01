Dr. Amarjot Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarjot Narula, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula's Office Locations
- 1 65 N Maple Ave Ste 103, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-4423
W. Bergen Mental Healthcare120 Chestnut St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
